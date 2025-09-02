4-year-old identified as child killed in golf cart crash in Darke County

Police Lights (Matt Gush/Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Sheriff’s Office has identified the juvenile killed in a golf cart crash over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Sayla Wray, 4, died at Dayton Children’s Hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported by News Center 7, the crash occurred in the 500 block of Converse Road around 11:30 a.m.

A preliminary investigation found that four juveniles, including Wray, were in a golf cart on the roadway when it veered off the right side and overturned.

A 13-year-old was driving the golf cart. Wray, a 5-year-old and a 10-year-old, were the passengers, according to the sheriff’s office.

All four juveniles were ejected from the golf cart during the crash, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The driver and two other juveniles were treated and released to their families on scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!