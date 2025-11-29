40-year-old woman dead after hitting parked car

40-year-old woman dead after hitting parked car
By WHIO Staff

COLUMBUS — A 40-year-old woman died, and a man was injured after a single-vehicle crash on Thursday evening in Columbus.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a call on West Columbia Street around 9:40 p.m. in Marion, according to our news partner, WBNS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

OSHP said a Jaguar XJ was traveling westbound on West Columbia Street when it hit a parked car on the north side of the road.

The male driver was taken to Marion General Hospital with minor injuries.

The passenger, identified as 40-year-old Colleen Foster of Marion, was taken to Marion General Hospital with serious injuries.

Foster was transported to Grant Medical Center, where she died.

OSHP said impairment may have been a factor in the crash.

Neither occupants of the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!