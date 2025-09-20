40-year-old woman killed, 2 others injured after crash involving concrete truck

40-year-old woman killed, 2 others injured after crash involving concrete truck
By WHIO Staff

FULTON COUNTY, Ohio — A 40-year-old Ohio woman was killed, and two others were injured in a crash involving a concrete truck.

Around 1:40 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers responded to a crash on State Route 109 in Fulton County, CBS affiliate WTOL-11 reported.

According to the OSHP, 40-year-old Holly Rutherford of Defiance, Ohio, was driving an SUV north on SR 109 when she went left of center and crashed into a concrete truck that was driving in the opposite direction.

Rutherford was pronounced dead at the scene, WTOL-11 reported.

Her passenger, who was not identified by the OSHP, was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the concrete truck, a 34-year-old from Toledo, was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, WTOL-11 reported.

The highway was shut down for four hours while troopers investigated the crash.

All three people were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, WTOL-11 reported.

The crash remains under investigation by the OSHP.

