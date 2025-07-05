400 juveniles set off fireworks at Ohio 4th of July celebration to ‘intentionally’ cause panic

BLUE ASH, Hamilton County — About 400 unaccompanied juveniles set off fireworks to “intentionally” cause panic at a Fourth of July celebration Friday night, according to the Blue Ash Police Department.

The incident took place during the annual MadTree Red, White & Blue Ash Fourth of July celebration at Summit Park.

The large group of children set off fireworks several times throughout the event. Most were set off around their group, according to police.

Authorities said the juveniles were “intentionally causing panic.”

One of the fireworks burned a Blue Ash police officer on his leg, according to the department. He has since been treated and released from the hospital.

A juvenile was arrested for this incident and is facing an assault on a police officer charge.

The department said several arrests were made, but didn’t provide further information.

No other firework-related injuries have been reported at this time.

“We understand this was a scary situation for many, and we hear you,” Blue Ash Police Chief Roger Pohlman said. “It was an unfolding situation, and our officers worked quickly to apprehend the individuals involved. As we do after every event, we will review security protocols to ensure the safety and well-being of attendees and our officers.”

The department said there are 110 officers on duty for this event.

This includes authorities with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, SWAT, drone team and several other area agencies.

Blue Ash police are continuing to investigate what happened here.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call the department at 513-745-8555.

