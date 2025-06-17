416,276-pound ‘superload’ to move through Miami Valley; moving road closures expected

GREEN COUNTY — A 416,276-pound “superload” will move through part of the Miami Valley Wednesday.

Edwards Moving & Rigging will be moving an electric transformer from the Fairborn Railroad site to the AES substation on Dayton Xenia Road, according to a media release.

The total weight of the loaded vehicle will be 416,276 lbs, and it will be 117 feet long and 19 feet high.

The superload will be escorted by law enforcement along the following route:

West on E Xenia Dr. to E. Dayton Dr.

Southwest on E. Dayton Dr. to OH-444S (S. Central Ave./ Kauffman Ave.)

Southeast on OH-444S to W. Dayton Yellow Springs Rd.

South on W. Dayton Yellow Springs Rd. to Trebein Rd.

South Trebein Rd. to Dayton Xenia Rd.

Dayton Xenia Rd to substation

This will be a moving road closure using the following route starting at 9:00 a.m.

Due to it’s height, it’s anticipated that the load to take 3-4 hours to reach the AES site, weather and equipment permitting.

Anyone driving these routes are advised to seek alternate routes. is

Updates will be posted on the Greene County Engineer’s social media.

