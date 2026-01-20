45-year-old woman killed, 1 other injured in crash that split car in half

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 45-year-old woman was killed, and another woman was injured in a crash that split a car in half.

Maple Heights Police officers responded to Rockside Road near Lee Road South about 11:30 p.m. Saturday on reports of a crash, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

Sherece Mays, 45, died after her vehicle crashed into a tree, splitting the car in half.

Mays was found underneath the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene, WOIO-19 reported.

The second victim, a 44-year-old woman, was trapped in the car and rescued by the Maple Heights Fire Department.

The 44-year-old woman was taken to Metrohealth by a medical helicopter, where police said she is listed in critical condition as of Tuesday, WOIO-19 reported.

Investigators are still working to learn what caused the crash.

