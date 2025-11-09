5 area Veterans inducted into Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS — Some area Veterans are now members of the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine welcomed 20 Ohioans as the newest members of the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame during an induction ceremony on Thursday, according to the governor’s spokesperson.

These individuals were honored for their outstanding post-military accomplishments, as the state prepares to observe Veterans Day on Tuesday.

“As we prepare to observe Veterans Day on Tuesday, we are honored to recognize the extraordinary individuals who make up the 2025 class of the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame,” said Governor DeWine. “Thank you to the inductees who returned home from service to our country and continued to serve through volunteerism and leadership, being advocates and mentors, sharing their experiences and knowledge, and offering encouragement to others. We are proud of them and of their accomplishments.”

The five area Veterans include:

Warren Brown, Air Force, from Greene County

Patrick Dugan, Marine Corps/Navy/Army, from Warren County

Jerry Ferris, Marine Corps, from Warren County

Kermit Lowery Air Force/Army, from Warren County

Scott Sullivan Air Force, from Warren County

Members of the class of 2025 range in age from 58 to 90 and span 12 Ohio counties and four branches of the United States Armed Forces – the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines.

This year’s class joins 994 Ohio veterans who have been inducted since the inception and represent all eras, branches, and walks of life.

