5 arrested during local OVI checkpoints

DAYTON — Five people were arrested during two OVI checkpoints in Dayton on Friday, according to the Dayton Police Department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As previously reported by News Center 7, the checkpoints took place at Main and Stewart streets and at Patterson and Stewart streets.

TRENDING STORIES:

One of the five people arrested was also charged with child endangering, according to the department.

Another person arrested received an additional charge for felony drugs.

OVI checkpoints are part of an effort to deter and intercept impaired drivers, funded by federal grant money, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group