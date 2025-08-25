5 arrested during local OVI checkpoints

DAYTON — Five people were arrested during two OVI checkpoints in Dayton on Friday, according to the Dayton Police Department.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the checkpoints took place at Main and Stewart streets and at Patterson and Stewart streets.

One of the five people arrested was also charged with child endangering, according to the department.

Another person arrested received an additional charge for felony drugs.

OVI checkpoints are part of an effort to deter and intercept impaired drivers, funded by federal grant money, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

