5 charged with promoting prostitution, soliciting at Ohio massage parlors

handcuffs file Five people have been arrested after an investigation at two separate Ohio massage parlors. (Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images)
By WHIO Staff

TOLEDO — Five people have been arrested after an investigation at two separate Ohio massage parlors.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Toledo officers arrested three people at a location called “Chang Mi Sauna” and “Sky Sauna.”

Sun Waite, Hyeron Kim, and Kyung Seo were arrested, according to CBS-affiliate WTOL.

TRENDING STORIES:

Waite and Kim were charged with promoting prostitution.

Seo was charged with misdemeanor soliciting.

A second location called “Asian Healthy Massage.”

Police said that at this location, undercover officers were offered sexual services in exchange for money.

One of those charged, Na Meng, said she splits profits with another worker.

In addition to arresting Meng, police arrested Ni Hong, whom police said claimed to be the owner of the location and had “control over the operations.”

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!