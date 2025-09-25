5 charged with promoting prostitution, soliciting at Ohio massage parlors

Five people have been arrested after an investigation at two separate Ohio massage parlors.

TOLEDO — Five people have been arrested after an investigation at two separate Ohio massage parlors.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Toledo officers arrested three people at a location called “Chang Mi Sauna” and “Sky Sauna.”

Sun Waite, Hyeron Kim, and Kyung Seo were arrested, according to CBS-affiliate WTOL.

TRENDING STORIES:

Waite and Kim were charged with promoting prostitution.

Seo was charged with misdemeanor soliciting.

A second location called “Asian Healthy Massage.”

Police said that at this location, undercover officers were offered sexual services in exchange for money.

One of those charged, Na Meng, said she splits profits with another worker.

In addition to arresting Meng, police arrested Ni Hong, whom police said claimed to be the owner of the location and had “control over the operations.”

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group