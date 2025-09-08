5 injured after ‘altercation inside bar’ leads to shooting in Ohio, police say

CLEVELAND — Several people were injured after a shooting in Ohio on Sunday.

The shooting happened in The Flats in downtown Cleveland in the 1000 block of W 10th Street just after 6 p.m., according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

Cleveland firefighters had been previously dispatched on reports of overcrowding at a bar, according to Cleveland Police.

Medics transported five people to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Three people are in critical condition, while two others are in stable condition, medics told WOIO.

One of the victims is believed to be the suspect, WOIO reports.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that an altercation inside the nearby bar escalated outside, leading to the shooting,” said Cleveland Police.

