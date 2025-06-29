5 injured after mass shooting in Springfield neighborhood

Springfield Police Cruiser Stock photo of a Springfield Police Cruiser (WHIO Staff: Adam Ewry)
By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — Several people were injured after a mass shooting in a local neighborhood late Saturday night.

Springfield officers and medics responded at 10:46 p.m. to the 1000 block of West Rose Street on initial reports of a shooting, according to a Springfield Police dispatch sergeant.

The sergeant said five people were shot.

Some were transported by ambulance while CareFlight took others to Miami Valley Hospital, the sergeant told News Center 7.

Their conditions are currently unknown.

News Center 7 has contacted Springfield Police about what led to the shooting.

We will update this developing story.

