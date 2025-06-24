5 seriously injured after explosion at Ohio apartment complex

Firetruck A fire engine can be seen in this undated photo. (MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)
By WHIO Staff

CLEVELAND — Five people were hospitalized with serious injuries after an apartment building explosion in Cleveland Monday afternoon, according to our media partners WOIO-19 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The explosion occurred in the 7000 block of Garden Valley Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Cleveland EMS told WOIO-19 that a 33-year-old is in critical condition, an 11-year-old and a 10-year-old are in serious condition, and a 38-year-old and a 39-year-old are in stable condition.

Additional information on those injured was not immediately available.

Cleveland Fire Department Lieutenant Mike Norman told WOIO-19 that firefighters are still searching for victims inside the building.

The explosion caused around $3.5 million in damages to the building.

The fire spread to 44 units, WOIO-19 reported.

The American Red Cross of Northern Ohio posted on social media that it has opened a shelter for the residents displaced by this fire.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!