5-year-old boy helps stop attempted car theft in Ohio

GROVE CITY — A 5-year-old helped officers stop an attempted car theft in Ohio.

The incident occurred on Thursday in Grove City, when officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle on Stringtown Road near State Route 104, according to our news partner, WBNS in Columbus.

Grove City Police said several suspects were riding a stolen car from Union County. The suspects were also accused of stealing from Dick’s Sporting Goods, according to a police spokesperson.

Dash camera video showed three of the five suspects running when officers attempted to stop the vehicle.

One of the suspects ran across Interstate 71 and into a parking lot. Security video captured an attack on a woman who was there with her children, WBNS said.

“Some random guy came up and hit me in my jaw, knocking me down, grabbing my keys, running,” said Chasity Worrick.

She told WBNS that her children chased the suspect to retrieve her keys.

“My kids were running after and got my keys. He hit him and grabbed the keys. Then the officers took him down. It was that fast,” said Worrick.

Her son Adrian, 5, said he acted.

“Yay!! I did!!” he told WBNS.

Grove City Lt. Jason Stern said that the child’s reaction was remarkable. But added that police urge people to chase suspects.

“You see a young child say, ‘That’s my mom, no.’ Pretty impressive, pretty brave,” Stern said.

Body camera video shows an officer arriving at the parking lot and arresting the suspect after the attempted theft.

Police identified the suspect as Shaliq Bring. He is facing multiple charges, including two counts of robbery, police said.

5-year-old helps stop attempted car theft Photo contributed by WBNS-TV

