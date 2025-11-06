5-year-old critically injured after dog attack in Greene County

By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — A 5-year-old boy was seriously injured after a dog attack in Beavercreek, according to a Beavercreek Police Department incident report.

Beavercreek police, fire, and Greene County Animal Control responded to reports of a dog bite in the 3000 block of Kemp Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, police found the 5-year-old boy lying on the ground outside with cuts to his throat and severe injuries to his ears, according to the report.

Medics quickly took the boy to the children’s hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

According to the report, the boy expressed that he was afraid of the dog, but the dog supposedly “did not seem to have an issue” with him.

The boy was with his grandmother and two other young children when the attack occurred.

The three children were upstairs in one of the bedrooms when the grandmother heard a scream, the report said

She ran upstairs and found the dog biting the boy.

The report indicates that she told police she couldn’t get the dog off the boy and was eventually pulled down the stairs.

The grandmother was also injured, but refused to be transported to the hospital.

The report indicates that the owner of the dog also owns the house where the attack occurred and is the father of the two other children.

He told police that the dog had never had issues with children before and is only confrontational with unknown men.

The report shows that the owner was cited for “prohibition against failure to register dog kennel” and “confining, restraining, and debarking dogs; dangerous dog registration certificate.”

The owner told police that he intended to euthanize the dog.

