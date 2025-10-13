5-year-old girl killed in shooting in Dayton neighborhood

‘I just ran;’ Neighbors on edge after reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood Some neighbors are on edge after saying they heard several gunshots in Dayton on Friday night.
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A five-year-old girl has died after being shot in a Dayton neighborhood last week, Dayton Police confirm.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Dayton police responded around 9:20 p.m. on Friday to the 3000 block of Nicholas Road on reports of a shooting.

A man called 911 and told dispatchers he and his daughter had been shot, but could not speak long out of fear.

When they got to the scene, police found a five-year-old and her 27-year-old father with gunshot wounds.

Lieutenant Eric Sheldon, of Dayton Police, said on Monday that the father and daughter had been sitting inside a vehicle when it was hit with “numerous rounds of gunfire.”

Both the father and daughter were rushed to local hospitals, but Sheldon confirmed on Monday that the 5-year-old died from her injuries at the hospital.

The father’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

The shooting is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at (937) 333-1232 to speak to detectives. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

