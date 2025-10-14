5-year-old girl killed in shooting; Police still looking for shooter

DAYTON — A 5-year-old girl was shot and killed in a shooting last week, and police are still looking for the shooter.

The shooting happened late Friday night on Nicholas Road, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Officers said that the girl’s father had just put her in the car seat when the shots were fired.

Her father was also shot, but is expected to be okay.

Family members held a vigil and a balloon launch on Sunday to honor the little girl, whose name has not been officially released.

Dayton Mayor Jeff Mims was at the vigil and spoke with News Center 7.

“Clearly, we want to find the individuals who are responsible for this, and more than that, we want to find ways of preventing this from happening to anyone else because no one deserves to go through this type of pain,” Mims said.

Now, Dayton Police are looking for any information on who may be behind this.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at (937) 333-1232 to speak to detectives. or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

