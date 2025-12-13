50 children received new beds with support from several local organizations, businesses

The Hope to Dream event in Dayton provided 50 children with brand new beds, ensuring they have a safe place to sleep.

50 children received new beds with support from several local organizations, businesses

DAYTON — The Hope to Dream event in Dayton provided 50 children with brand new beds, ensuring they have a safe place to sleep.

Volunteers, along with employees from Morris Furniture Company, worked together to deliver mattresses, box springs, and bed frames to children in need.

“Morris has the platform. They have the ability to do this, to give back to the community,” said Dalton Knisey from Morris Furniture Company.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Tom Kelley, President & CEO of United Way of Greater Dayton, emphasized the importance of having a bed, stating, “Having a bed is something that’s tremendously important, good sleep. They can have an identity.”

Tracy Janess from Secret Smiles of Dayton noted, “So many kids in our community have no beds, are sleeping on the floor with just a blanket, or on a couch or sharing beds.”

Danielle Harbut, a Dayton resident, expressed gratitude, saying, “I’m just very, very happy they got their own beds. They could stay out of mommy’s bed, and all of the gifts and everything.”

The event was hosted by News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz and 7 Circle of Kindness, who highlighted the difference the new beds are making for the children.

Secret Smiles of Dayton has been providing beds to children since 2001, addressing the critical need for a personal sleeping space.

Donavin Thompson, one of the children receiving a bed, shared his excitement about the gifts he received, including Sonic pajamas and a book from his Christmas list.

The United Way of Greater Dayton Area played a crucial role in identifying families who would benefit from the event.

Each bed was crafted personally for each child, adding a special touch to the initiative.

With the beds delivered, 50 children in Dayton will enjoy a good night’s sleep in their new beds, thanks to the collaborative efforts of local organizations and volunteers.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group