$50K scratch-off lottery ticket bought at Dayton food market

DAYTON — A Dayton woman recently bought a scratch-off ticket worth $50,000.
The winner purchased the winning Holiday Cash Vault scratch-off ticket at the AMPM food market at 3700 W. Third Street in Dayton, according to the Ohio Lottery.
The woman will receive over $36,000 after taxes.
Holiday Cash Vault is a $10 scratch-off ticket with the overall odds of winning 1 in 3.50.
“As of November 13, 2025, there are three $500,000 top prizes and eight $50,000 second-tier prizes remaining,” the Ohio Lottery said.
