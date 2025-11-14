$50K scratch-off lottery ticket bought at Dayton food market

Ohio Lottery- Holiday Cash Vault scratch-off Photo contributed by Ohio Lottery (via website) (Ohio Lottery (via website))
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A Dayton woman recently bought a scratch-off ticket worth $50,000.

The winner purchased the winning Holiday Cash Vault scratch-off ticket at the AMPM food market at 3700 W. Third Street in Dayton, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The woman will receive over $36,000 after taxes.

Holiday Cash Vault is a $10 scratch-off ticket with the overall odds of winning 1 in 3.50.

“As of November 13, 2025, there are three $500,000 top prizes and eight $50,000 second-tier prizes remaining,” the Ohio Lottery said.

