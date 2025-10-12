$50K winning scratch off lottery ticket sold at local gas station

GREENE COUNTY — A Greene County resident recently got lucky and won $50,000 playing the Ohio Lottery Billion Scratch Off, according to an Ohio Lottery press release.

The winning ticket was sold at Sheetz #888, which is located at 2100 S Alex Road in West Carrollton.

The lucky winner, who resides in Beavercreek, will get approximately $36,437.50 after state and federal taxes.

Billion is a $50 scratch-off with a top prize of $1 million a year for life, according to the press release.

As of October 10, there are two top prizes left.

