$50K winning scratch-off ticket sold at Ohio Walmart

Billion- Ohio Lottery Scratch-off Photo contributed by Ohio Lottery website (Ohio Lottery website/Ohio Lottery website)
By WHIO Staff

CHARDON — A $50,000 scratch-off lottery ticket was recently bought at an Ohio Walmart.

A man won $50,000 on the Ohio Lottery’s Billion scratch-off, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at a Chardon Walmart.

The lucky man claimed one of the game’s third-tier $50,000 prizes.

After federal and state tax withholdings, he will receive approximately $36,000, the Ohio Lottery said.

Billion has 115 prizes of $50,000 remaining, including a $1 million a year-for-life prize.

The winner beat the odds of 1 in over 99,000 to win.

