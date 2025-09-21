$50K winning scratch-off ticket sold at Sidney gas station

VIP Millions Scratch-Off Photo contributed by Ohio Lottery (via Website) (Ohio Lottery (via Website) /Ohio Lottery (via Website))
By WHIO Staff

SIDNEY — A Sidney man recently bought a scratch-off ticket worth $50,000.

The winner purchased the winning VIP Millions ticket at the Sidney Arco at the 2500 block of Wapakoneta Avenue, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The man will receive $36,000 after federal and state taxes.

VIP Millions is a $50 scratch-off with a top prize of $40,000 a year for 25 years.

“As of September 18, 2025, there are 26 top prizes remaining in the game,” the Ohio Lottery said.

