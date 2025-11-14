$50K winning scratch-off ticket sold at Troy gas station

Ohio Lottery- Holiday Millions scratch-off Photo contributed by Ohio Lottery (via website) (Ohio Lottery (via website))
By WHIO Staff

TROY — A Troy woman recently bought a scratch-off ticket worth $50,000.

She purchased the winning Holiday Millions ticket at the Troy Circle K located at the 3500 block of S. County Road 25A, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The woman will receive over $36,000 after taxes.

Holiday Millions is $30 scratch-off with a top prize of $80,000 a year for life.

“As of November 13, 2025, there are two top prizes and four second-tier prizes still available,” the Ohio Lottery said. “The overall odds of winning are 1 in 3.21.”

