51-year-old woman charged with arson after Ohio house fire

HILLIARD, Ohio — A 51-year-old woman was charged with arson after an Ohio house fire on Wednesday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews were called out to a home in the 4700 block of North Hillcrest Street in Hilliard, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

Norwich Township Fire officials say two people got out of the home uninjured.

The house is likely considered a total loss, fire officials told WBNS-10 TV.

The Red Cross was called to assist the displaced homeowners.

Franklin County Municipal Court documents obtained by WBNS-10 TV say that 51-year-old Ellen Worley has been charged with two counts of arson.

Worley is due in court on Friday morning.

