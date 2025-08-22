51-year-old woman dead after being hit by car

Police lights
Person killed after reportedly being hit by vehicle in Preble County FILE PHOTO. (Ajax9 - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

PREBLE COUNTY — A 51-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a car in Preble County Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As News Center 7 previously reported, around 9:15 p.m., Camden police were dispatched to the area of State Route 725 and U.S. Route 127 on reports of a crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

Witnesses told police that the woman was in the crosswalk and a driver had the green light when the crash happened.

The 51-year-old woman died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office and the Camden Police Department.

Camden,

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!