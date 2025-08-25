54-year-old man dead after car crashes into home

By WHIO Staff

MARSYVILLE — A 54-year-old man died after his car crashed into a house on Sunday.

The crash happened in the 600 block of North Main Street in Marysville, where the car driven by Robert Oliver collided with a home.

Judy Frisch, who rushed to help at the scene, said she didn’t hesitate to act despite the debris surrounding the area, our news partners at WBNS reported.

“I didn’t even look. I didn’t think, ‘Could the car catch on fire?’ I started pulling debris off the car,” she said.

She expressed relief that no one else was injured.

‘There’s a lot of children that live in these houses, and they play on their porch and everything," Frisch said.

The crash remains under investigation by Marysville police with assistance from the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

