55-year-old man dead after being hit by car in Montgomery County

1 dead after being hit by car in Montgomery County One person is dead after being hit by a car Saturday night.
By WHIO Staff

RIVERSIDE — A 55-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car Saturday night.

The crash happened at Harshman Road and Arrowrock Avenue around 7:50 p.m.

A Volkswagen Jetta was traveling northbound on Harshman Road when it hit 55-year-old Charles Sinkfield III of Dayton, who was in the roadway, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Sinkfield died from his injuries on the scene.

The driver of the Jetta was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

