55-year-old man found shot dead in car; woman charged with murder

DAYTON — A woman has been formally charged in connection with a Dayton shooting that killed a 55-year-old man in July.

Marteika Taylor, 36, was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on charges including murder, felonious assault, and discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 500 block of West Fairview Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on July 17.

When they got to the scene, they found Shawn Irvin shot inside a vehicle.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

News Center 7 spoke to Irvin’s family. They described Irvin as a hard-working father and friend to the community.

Taylor is not in custody.

She is set ot be arraigned on Dec. 30.

