56-year-old man hit by car while in crosswalk

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A 56-year-old man was hurt after he was hit while in a crosswalk in Washington Township on Wednesday.

Around 3:25 p.m., deputies were called to the intersection of Far Hills Road and North Village Drive for reports of a person hit by a vehicle.

When deputies arrived, they found that a driver was turning left from North Village Drive onto southbound Far Hills Road and had hit a 56-year-old man in the crosswalk.

The man was conscious and breathing at the scene and was taken to a local hospital.

He is listed as being in critical but stable condition, according to a media release.

The driver, who was a juvenile, was cited and released. They were not hurt.

