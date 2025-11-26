57-year-old man dies in head-on crash at busy Dayton intersection

Dayton Police Cruiser Dayton Police Cruiser (Adam Barron/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A man is dead after a head-on crash in Dayton on Monday night.

Dayton officers responded around 5:45 p.m. to a reported crash on Riverside Drive between E. Hudson and E. Norman Avenue, according to a Dayton Police spokesperson.

An initial investigation showed that Black Ford Edge was traveling south on Riverside Drive and went into the median.

It hit a light pole, continued in the wrong direction on Riverside Drive, and crashed head-on with a Black Dodge Caravan.

A 57-year-old man drove the Ford SUV.

Medics transported him to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, the spokesperson said.

The Dodge SUV had three people inside. All three were treated and released from the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

