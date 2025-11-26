57-year-old man dies in head-on crash at busy Dayton intersection

DAYTON — A man is dead after a head-on crash in Dayton on Monday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton officers responded around 5:45 p.m. to a reported crash on Riverside Drive between E. Hudson and E. Norman Avenue, according to a Dayton Police spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

An initial investigation showed that Black Ford Edge was traveling south on Riverside Drive and went into the median.

It hit a light pole, continued in the wrong direction on Riverside Drive, and crashed head-on with a Black Dodge Caravan.

A 57-year-old man drove the Ford SUV.

Medics transported him to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, the spokesperson said.

The Dodge SUV had three people inside. All three were treated and released from the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group