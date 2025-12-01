58-year-old man dies after snowmobile crashes into utility pole

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A 58-year-old Ohio man is dead after a snowmobile crash.
Crews were dispatched to private property in the 5200 block of Latcha Road in Wood County around 7:30 p.m. on reports of a crash, CBS affiliate WTOL-11 reported.
The investigation revealed that a man was riding a snowmobile west in a field just north of Latcha Road when he struck a utility pole.
The man was identified as 58-year-old Robert Albert Bortles III of Walbridge, WTOL-11 reported.
Bortles was taken to a hospital in Toledo, where he later died.
