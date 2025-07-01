6 arrested after multi-year drug trafficking investigation in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Six people were arrested after a multi-year drug investigation in Clark County, according to Clark County Sheriff’s Office Detective Lieutenant Kristopher Shultz.

The investigation started in August 2022 after authorities became aware of multiple drug trafficking incidents in the areas of Park Layne and Crystal Lakes.

A targeted enforcement operation began, dubbed “Operation Crystal Clear,” and “revealed a wider network of traffickers not only in Clark County, but also in other nearby jurisdictions,” Shultz said.

From August 2022 to June 30, 2025, several controlled buys and surveillance were completed.

These efforts resulted in a “complete picture of the whole trafficking network and the interactions and contacts between the individuals involved,” Shultz said.

A Clark County Grand Jury recently indicted the six suspects and Clark County and Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies conducted a warrant blitz on June 28.

Five of the suspects were arrested on June 28 and the sixth was arrested on June 30, Shultz said.

The following six individuals were arrested on the listed charges:

Michael Seals, 33, of Dayton: 1 count of engaging in pattern of corrupt activity, 4 counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, 4 counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Michelle Ratliff, 50, of Dayton: 1 count of engaging in pattern of corrupt activity, 1 count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, 1 count of aggravated possession of drugs

Jimmy Watkins, 48, of Medway: 1 count of engaging in pattern of corrupt activity, 1 count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, 2 counts of aggravated possession of drugs

William Wilkin, 57, of New Carlisle: 1 count of engaging in pattern of corrupt activity, 10 counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, 7 counts of aggravated possession of drugs

John Stumbo, 42, of Medway: 1 count of engaging in pattern of corrupt activity, 1 count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, 1 count of possession of drugs, 2 counts of having weapons under disability

Jade Anderson, 26, of Springfield: 1 count of engaging in pattern of corrupt activity, 1 count of aggravated trafficking in drugs and 1 count of aggravated possession

As previously reported by News Center 7, Watkins was arrested after a four-hour standoff with deputies in the 200 block of Vine Road in Medway Saturday night.

“As a result of this extensive operation, a significant threat to the health and safety of the Clark County community has been dismantled,” Shultz said.

