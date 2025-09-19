6 jail employees placed on leave after death of inmate return to work

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Six Montgomery County Jail employees placed on leave after the death of an inmate have returned to their jobs.

The employees were able to return to work after attending training that included instruction on the emergency restraint chair, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, 10 jail employees were placed on leave after 25-year-old Christian Black’s manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The coroner’s office determined that his cause of death was mechanical and positional asphyxia.

In March, Black was arrested by Englewood Police after crashing a stolen car, jumping a fence, and trying to swim away from officers.

The sheriff’s office previously said he had repeated confrontations with corrections officers after being booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

They said he repeatedly banged his head against his cell door and again tried to fight staff, prompting them to tase and use pepper spray on him before putting him in a restraint chair.

Black lost consciousness and was rushed to the hospital. He died two days later, on March 26.

Black’s family strongly disagrees with the version of events.

Recently, Black’s family filed a lawsuit against NaphCare, which is the company responsible for healthcare services at the Montgomery County Jail, and several nurses and other employees.

The sheriff’s office said the four other jail employees remain on leave “while the outside investigation continues.”

We will continue to follow this story.

