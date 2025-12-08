6 people injured after head-on crash in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Six people were injured after a head-on collision in Preble County over the weekend.

Around 2:19 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6, Preble County Sheriff’s Deputies and medics were dispatched to the 200 block of East South Street on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

The driver of the at-fault vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign to a vehicle that was traveling westbound on State Route 725 in Gratis, according to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.

The two vehicles hit each other head-on.

Six people were injured as a result of the crash.

Five people were taken to local hospitals for minor, non-life-threatening injuries. One person was treated by medics on scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

