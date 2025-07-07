6-year-old girl attacked by dog in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — A 6-year-old girl is recovering after being attacked by a dog in Miami County over the weekend.
A Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to a home on Piqua Troy Road, in Staunton Twp., Saturday morning on an animal complaint.
A 6-year-old girl had been attacked by a dog and taken to the hospital.
Chief Deputy Steve Lord told News Center 7 that the girl’s injuries required surgery, but were not considered life-threatening.
The dog involved belonged to a visiting family member.
No charges have been filed at this time, according to Lord.
