6-year-old girl hospitalized after Ohio shooting

6-year-old girl hospitalized after Ohio shooting FILE PHOTO. (Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

WARREN, Ohio — A 6-year-old girl was hospitalized after a shooting in Ohio early Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 2:31 a.m., officers with the Warren City Police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Montgomery Ave in Warren, Ohio, on reports of a shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

A 911 caller had told dispatchers that her 6-year-old sister had been shot, according to a press release from the department.

The 6-year-old girl was taken to St. Joseph Hospital and treated for a gunshot wound.

There were bullet holes at the back of the house, according to the release.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Warren City Police Department.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!