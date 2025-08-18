6-year-old seriously hurt after running into truck on bike

By WHIO Staff

LOGAN COUNTY — A six-year-old boy was hurt after riding his bicycle into a pickup truck in Logan County over the weekend.

The crash happened on Highland Street in the Village of West Mansfield around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The boy was riding a bike down an alley when he reportedly failed to stop at a posted stop sign, according to a Logan County Sheriff’s Office crash report.

The boy then rode his bike into a 2019 GMC Canyon, which was going east on Highland Street.

The report estimated the truck had been going 15 mph in a 25 mph zone.

The boy was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The driver of the truck, a 43-year-old man, was not injured.

