60-year-old man hurt after motorhome falls on him

By WHIO Staff

MIAMISBURG — A 60-year-old man was hurt after a motorhome he was working on fell on top of him on Monday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., Miamisburg crews were called to Machine Tools of America on Kercher Street for reports of a man trapped.

The man was working underneath the motorhome with most of his body under the chassis when a floor jack gave way, according to Miamisburg police.

Firefighters and police worked to free the man, who was taken to Kettering Health Miamisburg.

Information about the man’s condition was not available.

We will continue to follow this story.

