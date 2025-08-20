60-year-old man seriously injured in motorcycle crash on I-70

WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA — A 60-year-old man was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 70 near the Indiana/Ohio line on Saturday.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post that deputies assisted a woman searching for her missing boyfriend.
His cellphone last “pinged” on I-70 westbound near the 156 marker, according to a Facebook post.
Deputies found 60-year-old Todd George and his motorcycle in tall grass near an exit ramp.
He appeared to lose control and hit sandbags that secured a construction sign before going off the road, the sheriff’s office said.
Medics transported him to Reid Health.
George was later flown to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.
