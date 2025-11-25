61-year-old woman in custody after allegedly shooting her husband in local neighborhood

DAYTON — A woman is in custody after allegedly shooting her husband Monday night in a Dayton neighborhood.

News Center 7 previously reported that the Dayton Police Department was investigating a shooting in the 1600 block of Vancouver Avenue just after 7 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, Dayton Police Officers found one person had been shot, according to Sergeant Roberta Bailey.

During the investigation, it was determined that a 61-year-old woman shot her 40-year-old husband.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, the woman could be heard saying to the dispatcher that she had shot her husband because he had jumped on her and was choking her.

The husband was transported to an area hospital in a non-life-threatening condition.

The woman was arrested and taken to the Montgomery County Jail on felonious assault and domestic violence.

Detectives from the Family Justice Center are investigating the incident.

