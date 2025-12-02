62-year-old man dead after fiery head-on crash

By WHIO Staff

COLUMBUS — A 62-year-old man has died after a fiery head-on crash Sunday night in north Columbus.

Martin Smith was driving a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis around 10 p.m., according to our news partner, WBNS.

Smith was driving east on East Cook Road at Overbrook Drive when he was hit head-on by a 2025 Toyota Camry that was heading west on East Cook Road and crossed over the center line.

The Camry then caught on fire.

The occupants of the Camry were able to get out of their vehicle before it became engulfed in flames, but Smith was trapped in his vehicle.

Police officers said that fire crews used “mechanical means” to get to Smith, but he was pronounced dead at 10:15 p.m.

The driver and the passenger of the Camry were transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital and were in a stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

