63-year-old woman dies after being hit by car, police say

COVINGTON — A 63-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a car in Northern Kentucky on Thursday.

Covington Police said officers responded around 7:21 p.m. to reports of a woman hit by a vehicle, according to Captain Justin Bradley.

The victim has been identified as Mary Wilmink, 63, from Covington, Kentucky.

The crash happened at the 1300 block of West Pike Street during daylight hours.

Officers found Wilmink and medics transported her to UC Medical Center, where she later died, Captain Bradley said.

The roadway was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

Police say they do not believe alcohol played a role in the crash, Captain Bradley stated.

The driver remained at the scene. No charges have currently been filed.

The crash remains under investigation.

