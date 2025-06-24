65-year-old man charged in stabbing at senior living community

Alfred Black (Montgomery County Jail)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A 65-year-old man has been charged in connection with a stabbing earlier this month.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police were called to Huffman Place Senior Living for a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had a “serious edged weapon wound” to his upper left arm, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

The man was bleeding profusely, and a tourniquet was applied.

Officers found Alfred Black, who had been identified by several witnesses as the suspect.

Surveillance footage showed Black with a large kitchen knife before the stabbing, court documents state.

While being arrested, police said Black admitted to the stabbing.

Police went into Black’s apartment and found the knife in his kitchen sink.

