66-year-old man injured after car hits him in Montgomery County

Montgomery County Sheriff's Cruiser
By WHIO Staff

HARRISON TWP. — A man was injured after being hit by a car on a busy Montgomery County street on Wednesday night.

Deputies and medics responded at 6:23 p.m. to the 4200 block of North Main Street on reports of a pedestrian strike, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck.

When deputies arrived, they found a man lying on the road.

An initial investigation showed that a red 2008 Chevrolet Impala was traveling south on N Main Street when it hit a 66-year-old man.

He was walking in the road outside a marked crosswalk, Sheriff Streck said.

Medics transported the man to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

