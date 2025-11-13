66-year-old man injured after car hits him in Montgomery County

HARRISON TWP. — A man was injured after being hit by a car on a busy Montgomery County street on Wednesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies and medics responded at 6:23 p.m. to the 4200 block of North Main Street on reports of a pedestrian strike, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck.

When deputies arrived, they found a man lying on the road.

TRENDING STORIES:

An initial investigation showed that a red 2008 Chevrolet Impala was traveling south on N Main Street when it hit a 66-year-old man.

He was walking in the road outside a marked crosswalk, Sheriff Streck said.

Medics transported the man to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group