66-year-old woman dead after crash at busy intersection in Montgomery County

By WHIO Staff

KETTERING — A 66-year-old woman is dead after a four-car crash at a busy intersection in Kettering on Saturday morning.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash happened at Shroyer Road and E Dorothy Lane around 9:40 a.m.

A preliminary investigation found that one of the vehicles was heading south on Shroyer Road and approaching the intersection where traffic was stopped at a red light.

Officers on scene noted that the car didn’t stop or appear to slow down, and hit the stopped traffic at full speed, the spokesperson said.

One of the victims, identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office as Susan Stute, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said they do not believe the crash was OVI-related.

The at-fault driver hasn’t been charged at this time; however, investigators will meet with prosecutors to discuss charges.

