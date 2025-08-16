66-year-old woman hospitalized after crash in Darke County

Darke County Sheriff's Office
By WHIO Staff

DARKE COUNTY — A 66-year-old woman was hospitalized after a crash in Darke County on Friday night.

Around 7:43 p.m., Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 185 and Conover Road on reports of a crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Pontiac Vibe driven by 19-year-old Nathan Myers of Versailles was at a stop sign on Conover Road.

Myers failed to yield the right of way and traveled northbound into the path of a Honda Pilot driven by 66-year-old Cynthia Geise of Coldwater, who was traveling northwestbound on SR 185.

Geise’s vehicle struck Myers’ vehicle on the passenger side, causing Myers to go off the road and into a ditch before coming to rest.

Geize was transported to Wayne Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

Myers was issued a citation for Failure to yield.

The crash remains under investigation.

