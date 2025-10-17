67-year-old area woman loses $88K to cryptocurrency scam

Stock photo (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
By WHIO Staff

BUTLER COUNTY — A 67-year-old area woman has recovered $36,000 of the $88,000 she lost in a cryptocurrency scam.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The scam began when the woman received a computer prompt suggesting her device had been hacked, leading her to contact a supposed Microsoft technician who was actually a scammer.

The fraudsters, posing as representatives from her bank and the Social Security Administration, convinced her to withdraw money and deposit it into a cryptocurrency kiosk.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Technology drives innovation, but sometimes cybercriminals are behind the wheel,” said Attorney General Dave Yost. “While we can help after the fact, your best defense is to be skeptical anytime a stranger asks you to make a financial transaction.”

The victim, a resident of Fairfield Township, realized she had been defrauded and reported the incident to the local police, who then sought assistance from the BCI’s Electronic Financial Investigations unit.

The unit, in collaboration with the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office, was able to trace the funds and freeze further transfers to the scammer.

Using search warrants and a court order, the BCI recovered $36,000 of the stolen money, which was returned to the victim.

People are advised to educate themselves about cryptocurrency scams, which often target older people.

Common tactics include prompting victims to call a phone number and persuading them to withdraw cash for deposit into a Bitcoin ATM under false pretenses.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!