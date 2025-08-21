68-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Greene County early Thursday morning.

State troopers from the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded at 1:22 a.m. to Barber Road and Riva Trace Drive in Cedarville Township on reports of a motorcycle crash, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

The man has been identified as Randall Straw, 68, of Cedarville.

An initial investigation showed that a 2013 Harley-Davidson Tri-Glide Ultra Classic motorcycle was traveling northeast on Barber Road when Straw tried to make a right turn onto Riva Trace Drive.

The motorcycle overturned and traveled off the left side of the road.

Straw was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesperson said.

The crash remains under investigation.

