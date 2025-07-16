68-year-old Ohio woman killed in Indiana crash

By WHIO Staff

RIPLEY COUNTY, Indiana — A 68-year-old Ohio woman was killed in a crash on an Indiana interstate on Monday.

Indiana State Patrol Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-74 East in Ripley County around 2:30 p.m. Monday, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

68-year-old Darla Tabor of Hamilton was driving eastbound on I-74 when she lost control of her vehicle, veered off the south side of the roadway, and overturned, according to the ISP.

It’s unclear why Tabor lost control of her vehicle, WCPO-9 TV reported.

She was taken to a Cincinnati-area hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash, but toxicology results are still pending, WCPO-9 TV reported.

Investigators believe that a medical condition may have played a role in Tabor’s crash.

ISP also said that evidence at the scene indicated that Tabor was not properly restrained in her vehicle, which likely contributed to the injuries she sustained, WCPO-9 TV reported.

