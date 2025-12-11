69-year-old accused of causing deadly motorcycle crash arrested

Ronnie Reed (Richmond Police Department )
By WHIO Staff

RICHMOND — A 69-year-old man wanted for aggravated vehicular homicide was arrested in Indiana on Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Ronnie Reed was arrested by Richmond police and the US Marshals Service in the 100 block of South 7th Street, according to Richmond Police on social media.

TRENDING STORIES:

Reed had outstanding warrants out of Butler County, including aggravated vehicular homicide and drug trafficking.

He is accused of hitting and killing a motorcyclist in a crash in Middletown on Oct. 8, 2022.

He is suspected to be under the influence at the time of the crash, according to a crash report.

“If you kill someone, if you push the drugs that wreck families, Richmond is not where you run. We don’t lose track of violent offenders, and we don’t wait for them to create more victims. We will find you, and you will face justice.” Richmond Chief Kyle Weatherly said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!