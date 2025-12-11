69-year-old accused of causing deadly motorcycle crash arrested

RICHMOND — A 69-year-old man wanted for aggravated vehicular homicide was arrested in Indiana on Wednesday morning.

Ronnie Reed was arrested by Richmond police and the US Marshals Service in the 100 block of South 7th Street, according to Richmond Police on social media.

Reed had outstanding warrants out of Butler County, including aggravated vehicular homicide and drug trafficking.

He is accused of hitting and killing a motorcyclist in a crash in Middletown on Oct. 8, 2022.

He is suspected to be under the influence at the time of the crash, according to a crash report.

“If you kill someone, if you push the drugs that wreck families, Richmond is not where you run. We don’t lose track of violent offenders, and we don’t wait for them to create more victims. We will find you, and you will face justice.” Richmond Chief Kyle Weatherly said.

