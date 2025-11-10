69-year-old man dies after losing control of car, crashing in Ohio

Stock image of police lights. Douglas Sacha/Getty Images
By WHIO Staff

CLERMONT COUNTY — A man is dead after a crash in Clermont County on Monday morning, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened on State Route 125 in Tate Township after 8:15 a.m.

A preliminary investigation found that Bruce Schatzman, 69, of Amelia, was driving a Suzuki Equator southeast on SR-125 when he lost control, the spokesperson said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Schatzman went left of center and was hit by an oncoming Ford Maverick.

Both cars went off the north side of the road and hit a guardrail, the spokesperson said.

Schatzman was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

The 76-year-old driver of the Ford was hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The spokesperson said both drivers were wearing their seatbelts when the crash happened.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Batavia Post.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!